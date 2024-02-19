ENI : UBS adjusts its price target ahead of CMD

February 19, 2024 at 07:04 am EST Share

UBS considers the underlying figures for Q4 2023 to be solid, with attention now turning to the company's investor day (CMD).



The Italian group plans to unveil its financial targets for 2024 and provide a strategic update at its investor day scheduled for March 14.



In today's note, the analyst firm confirms its buy recommendation on the share, but adjusts its price target to E17 (from E17.5), which represents a potential upside of 16%.



' Eni has met or exceeded its 2023 targets. EPS momentum is currently negative, with net debt higher than expected. But shares are trading at a discount and catalysts are in the pipeline' says UBS.



' We expect a neutral reaction to Eni's Q4 results, with net profit figures in line and no change in distribution policy' adds the analyst.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.