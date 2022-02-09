Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni UK: achieved a major breakthrough for UK's decarbonization process with 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed for Carbon, Cap...

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, 9 February 2022 - Eni UK announces that it has reached a total of 19 MoUs signed with as many companies interested in the opportunity to have their emissions captured, transported and stored in Eni UK's depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs as part of HyNet North West project.

In January 2022 alone, Eni UK has signed 6 of these agreements, demonstrating the outstanding interest that UK industry has shown for the decarbonisation potential offered by the HyNet project, which benefits from the expertise and ideal location of Eni UK's infrastructure for transportation and storage.

Once operational, the HyNet North West project will transform one of the most energy-intensive industrial districts in the UK into the world's first low carbon industrial cluster.

In particular the project will provide important support to the UK's decarbonisation process by contributing 100% to the 10 million tons per year of CO2 storage capacity and 80% to the 5GW of low carbon hydrogen Government's UK-wide targets set for 2030.

The agreements signed to date include hard-to-abate sectors and will play a crucial role enabling decarbonisation initiatives in the North West of England and North Wales industrial cluster.

In October 2020, Eni UK was awarded a CO2 appraisal and storage license in Liverpool Bay to develop a CO2 storage site and in October 2021 the HyNet North West Cluster has been selected by the UK Government as one of the two priority projects (Track 1 projects) out of five competing in the CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process.

Moreover, Eni UK has recently signed further agreements with Cory, Uniper and the Cavendish Project to evaluate further solutions in terms of storage for the decarbonisation of the UK's industrial clusters.

Eni UK currently operates Liverpool Bay facilities in the East Irish Sea and the depleted Hewett gas field, located 19 miles off the Norfolk coast, which is currently in its decommissioning phase.

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 15:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENI S.P.A.
10:39aENI UK : achieved a major breakthrough for UK's decarbonization process with 19 Memorandum..
PU
02/08Eni Extends Deal With Airport Operator SEA To Use Biofuel For Commercial Flights
MT
02/08Eni, Italian Airport Operator SEA Expand Biofuel Supply Deal to Commercial Flights
MT
02/08ENI S P A : SEA agreement on biofuel for commercial flights
PU
02/08Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
02/07UK in a first awards offshore wind power a contract to help stabilise grid
RE
02/07European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
02/07Eni - Shareholders of Var Energi announce terms of the Initial Public Offering
AQ
02/07Eni Teams Up With EU, UNICEF To Improve Water Quality In Iraqi City
MT
02/04ENI : Guido Brusco appointed Director General, Natural Resources
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 285 M 81 394 M 81 394 M
Net income 2021 3 953 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net Debt 2021 16 224 M 18 525 M 18 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 6,57%
Capitalization 46 127 M 52 669 M 52 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float -
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 13,04 €
Average target price 14,64 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.6.68%52 669
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.05%1 984 497
SHELL PLC0.00%206 982
TOTALENERGIES SE14.92%152 665
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%151 826
PJSC GAZPROM-3.25%104 366