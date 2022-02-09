Eni UK: achieved a major breakthrough for UK's decarbonization process with 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed for Carbon, Cap...

London, 9 February 2022 - Eni UK announces that it has reached a total of 19 MoUs signed with as many companies interested in the opportunity to have their emissions captured, transported and stored in Eni UK's depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs as part of HyNet North West project.

In January 2022 alone, Eni UK has signed 6 of these agreements, demonstrating the outstanding interest that UK industry has shown for the decarbonisation potential offered by the HyNet project, which benefits from the expertise and ideal location of Eni UK's infrastructure for transportation and storage.

Once operational, the HyNet North West project will transform one of the most energy-intensive industrial districts in the UK into the world's first low carbon industrial cluster.

In particular the project will provide important support to the UK's decarbonisation process by contributing 100% to the 10 million tons per year of CO 2 storage capacity and 80% to the 5GW of low carbon hydrogen Government's UK-wide targets set for 2030.

The agreements signed to date include hard-to-abate sectors and will play a crucial role enabling decarbonisation initiatives in the North West of England and North Wales industrial cluster.

In October 2020, Eni UK was awarded a CO 2 appraisal and storage license in Liverpool Bay to develop a CO 2 storage site and in October 2021 the HyNet North West Cluster has been selected by the UK Government as one of the two priority projects (Track 1 projects) out of five competing in the CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process.

Moreover, Eni UK has recently signed further agreements with Cory, Uniper and the Cavendish Project to evaluate further solutions in terms of storage for the decarbonisation of the UK's industrial clusters.

Eni UK currently operates Liverpool Bay facilities in the East Irish Sea and the depleted Hewett gas field, located 19 miles off the Norfolk coast, which is currently in its decommissioning phase.