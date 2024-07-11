Eni announces that its chemical company, Versalis, and Forever Plast, Italy's leading recycler of post-consumer plastics, have launched REFENCE, an innovative range of recycled polymers for food packaging.

Thanks to NEWER technology, developed by Versalis and industrialized by Forever Plast, these products allow direct contact with food while complying with European and American regulations.

This initiative expands Versalis' portfolio of recycled materials, with a focus on sustainability and quality.

