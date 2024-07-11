Eni: Versalis launches a new range of recycled polymers
Thanks to NEWER technology, developed by Versalis and industrialized by Forever Plast, these products allow direct contact with food while complying with European and American regulations.
This initiative expands Versalis' portfolio of recycled materials, with a focus on sustainability and quality.
