Eni: adjusted net profit down 21% in 2nd quarter

July 26, 2024 at 04:27 am EDT

Eni announces a 21% drop in 2nd quarter adjusted net profit, to 1.52 billion euros, broadly in line with expectations, despite a 6% rise in hydrocarbon production.



Adjusted EBIT (proforma) came to 4.1 billion euros, down 3%.



Based on the positive operating performance of E&P (Exploration & Production), Eni expects full-year hydrocarbon production to be at the upper end of the anticipated range of 1.69 to 1.71 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, at a forecast Brent price of $86 per barrel.



For Enilive and Plenitude, Eni is targeting pro forma adjusted EBITDA of around €1 billion for each segment 'despite a weaker market environment'.



Finally, the group aims to achieve installed renewable capacity of 4 GW by the end of 2024 (+30% year-on-year).





