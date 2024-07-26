Eni: adjusted net profit down 21% in 2nd quarter
Adjusted EBIT (proforma) came to 4.1 billion euros, down 3%.
Based on the positive operating performance of E&P (Exploration & Production), Eni expects full-year hydrocarbon production to be at the upper end of the anticipated range of 1.69 to 1.71 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, at a forecast Brent price of $86 per barrel.
For Enilive and Plenitude, Eni is targeting pro forma adjusted EBITDA of around €1 billion for each segment 'despite a weaker market environment'.
Finally, the group aims to achieve installed renewable capacity of 4 GW by the end of 2024 (+30% year-on-year).
