Eni announces major oil discovery at Yatzil prospect offshore Mexico

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa on Friday said it has made a new oil discovery at its Yatzil exploration prospect, offshore Mexico.

The Rome-based oil producer said the new finding may contain as much as 200 million barrels of oil in place, according to preliminary estimates.

Eni said it found in excess of 40 metres of net pay sands with good quality oil in the Upper Miocene sequences, in the Yatzil-1 EXP well, which was drilled to 2,441 metres.

Yazil-1 EXP is the second commitment well of Block 7, the company said, as well as the eighth successful well drilled by Eni in the Sureste Basin.

The Block 7 joint venture is operated by Eni, with a 45% stake. Other participants are Capricorn Energy PLC and Citla Energy

Edinburgh-based Capricorn Energy noted the release by Eni.

Eni shares rose 2.6% to EUR12.48 each in Milan on Friday morning.

Capricorn Energy shares rose 1.1% to 239.20 pence each in London on Friday morning.

