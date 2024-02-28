February 28, 2024 at 06:48 am EST

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 2.1 million shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR14.2281 per share, for a total value of EUR30.0 million.

As a result of these purchases, Eni holds 178.9 million shares, or 5.3 percent of the share capital.

Eni's stock trades up 0.3 percent at EUR14.42 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.