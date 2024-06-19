June 19, 2024 at 06:22 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Wednesday the purchase of 1.1 million shares that took place between June 13 and 14, at a weighted average price of EUR13.7083 per share and a total value of EUR15.3 million.

As a result of these purchases, Eni holds 97.7 million treasury shares or 3.0 percent of the share capital.

Eni is up 0.9 percent to EUR13.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.