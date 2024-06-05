June 05, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday the purchase of 3.4 million shares that took place between May 27 and May 31.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR14.4772 per share, for a total value of EUR49.8 million.

As a result of these purchases, Eni holds 93.7 million treasury shares or 2.9 percent of the share capital.

Eni is up 0.2 percent at EUR14.04 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

