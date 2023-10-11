(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Wednesday that it bought back 4.2 million shares in the period between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of EUR14.6730, for a total value of EUR61.9 million.

Taking into account the treasury shares already in the portfolio, the cancellation of 195.6 million treasury shares approved by the shareholders' meeting on May 10, and the purchases made since the start of the buyback program on May 12, Eni holds 110.9 million treasury shares or 3.3 percent of the share capital.

Eni's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR15.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

