(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Tuesday that between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 it bought back some 4.3 million of its own shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR15.4760 for a total of about EUR66.1 million.

Considering the treasury shares already in the portfolio and the cancellation of 195.6 million treasury shares approved by the shareholders' meeting on May 10 and the purchases made since the start of the buyback program on May 12, Eni holds 123.3 million treasury shares or 3.7 percent of the share capital.

Eni's stock is down 0.1 percent at EUR15.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

