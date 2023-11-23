Eni: celebrates the start-up of the Baleine field in Côte d'Ivoire

Eni announces that its CEO, Claudio Descalzi, met with Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, to celebrate the start of production from the Baleine field, located off the east coast of Côte d'Ivoire, and to review Eni's activities in the country.



Eni and its partner Petroci successfully launched production at Baleine in August this year, achieving a time-to-market of less than two years since discovery.



Oil production at Baleine now stands at 20,000 barrels/day, well above the 12,000 barrels/day initially forecast.



The project is expected to reach its plateau of 50,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2024, at the end of the second phase of development. Eventually, the field should be able to achieve production of up to 150,000 barrels/day.



Baleine's gas production is entirely destined for the domestic market, thus reinforcing access to energy in Côte d'Ivoire. Moreover, the project is the first Net Zero (Scope 1 and 2) development in Africa, assures Eni.





