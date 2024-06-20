The lawsuit filed by Greenpeace and ReCommon against Eni, accused of contributing to climate change through its fossil fuel activities, is likely to face longer timeframes following the two environmental organizations' request for a stay of proceedings.

In fact, Greenpeace and ReCommon have filed an appeal for a jurisdictional settlement.

The energy company announced this in a note, recalling that the hearing for the decision had already been set by the judge for next September 14.

According to Eni, there is a risk that it is precisely on the initiative of Greenpeace and ReCommon that "a long period of suspension of the decision expected instead shortly" will be opened, allowing the two associations "to continue in their campaign of disinformation, pursuing media objectives that allow for more slogans and less rigor," the statement reads.

Neither Greenpeace Italy nor ReCommon made immediate comments, but said they will outline their next legal actions at a press conference convened online for Friday.

The lawsuit filed by the associations aimed to seek damages from Eni and force the company to rethink its business strategy.

Eni called the lawsuit "totally unfounded" in the note and added that it had provided "all the elements to support the goodness of its actions and its transformation and decarbonization strategy."

