(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Tuesday the finalization of an agreement to sell to Perenco its interest in some upstream permits in Congo, which are marginal to the energy company's strategy in the country, after obtaining approval from the relevant authorities.

The transaction is in line with Eni's strategy to focus its Upstream activities on more significant developments.

Eni has been present in Congo for more than 50 years. The country is at the center of Eni's strategy regarding security of supply and energy transition initiatives. To date, Eni is the only company committed to developing the country's vast gas resources, in particular, through the Congo LNG project, which meets domestic needs for power generation while also fueling LNG exports, supplying international markets with new volumes of gas, with Europe as the main gateway.

Eni currently supplies gas to the Congo Power Plant, which contributes 70 percent of Congo's electricity production. The company is also strongly committed to fostering the energy transition in the country, including through the development of agri-feedstock production initiatives that do not compete with the food supply chain, for use in biorefining.

Eni's stock closed Tuesday up 0.9 percent at EUR14.69 per share.

