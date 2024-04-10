Eni: construction of a solar park in Badajoz, Spain

Plenitude announces the start of construction of the Renopool solar park in Badajoz, Spain.



With a capacity of 330 MWp, Renopool will be the largest solar project ever built by the company worldwide.



The photovoltaic facility will generate 660 GWh per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of around 200,000 households. It will comprise seven photovoltaic power plants and an electrical substation near Solana de los Barros.



Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, said: 'The construction of the Renopool solar park, the largest photovoltaic plant built by Plenitude, confirms our commitment to the Spanish renewable energy sector, where we operate around 400 MW of wind and photovoltaic power plants, with over 1,000 MW under construction and more than 2,000 MW under development'.



' We are also expanding in the country's retail market, with over 300,000 customers, and have recently begun to extend our network of charging stations for electric vehicles across the Iberian Peninsula ' added Stefano Goberti.



