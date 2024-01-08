Eni: contract for 8 solar projects in Italy via GreenIT
Once operational, it is estimated that the plants will be able to cover the electricity consumption of over 90,000 households, thus contributing to Italy's decarbonization objectives and its energy transition.
The initiative is part of GreenIT's strategy, which also includes the development and construction of greenfield plants, the construction of licensed projects, the repowering of operational plants at the end of their lifecycle in order to extend and improve their production capacity, and the development of offshore wind projects.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction