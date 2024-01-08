Eni: contract for 8 solar projects in Italy via GreenIT

GreenIT, the Italian renewable energy joint venture to be founded in 2021 by Plenitude (Eni 51% and CDP Group 49%), has signed an agreement with Galileo, the pan-European renewable energy development and investment platform, for eight photovoltaic projects, totaling around 140 MW, in three regions of southern, central and northern Italy.



Once operational, it is estimated that the plants will be able to cover the electricity consumption of over 90,000 households, thus contributing to Italy's decarbonization objectives and its energy transition.



The initiative is part of GreenIT's strategy, which also includes the development and construction of greenfield plants, the construction of licensed projects, the repowering of operational plants at the end of their lifecycle in order to extend and improve their production capacity, and the development of offshore wind projects.



