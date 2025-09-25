Eni has completed the sale of 30% of the Baleine project in Côte d'Ivoire to Vitol. The Baleine project is the country's main offshore development and is currently owned by Eni (47.25%), Vitol (30%), and Petroci (22.75%).



The transaction is part of Eni's strategy to optimize its upstream portfolio by accelerating the monetization of exploration discoveries through the sale of interests.



Eni and Vitol are already partners in the OCTP and Block 4 projects in Ghana, and this transaction further strengthens their collaboration in West Africa.



Currently, Baleine produces more than 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 2.1 million cubic meters of gas per day from phases 1 and 2. With the launch of phase 3, production is expected to reach 150,000 barrels of oil and 5.66 million cubic meters of gas per day.