Eni: first LNG export from Congo
The first cargo of LNG is currently being loaded and will be shipped in the next few days to the regasification terminal in Piombino, Italy.
The project, located within the Marine XII permit, will reach a plateau gas liquefaction capacity of around 4.5 billion cubic meters per year.
The volumes will be marketed by Eni, strengthening and expanding the company's LNG portfolio and supporting efforts in favor of energy security and transition.
