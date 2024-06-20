Eni: forest protection project in Mozambique
The program, covering up to 4 million hectares in four provinces (Manica, Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza), aims to preserve forests by actively involving local communities in the management of forest resources and promoting climate-smart agriculture.
The project plans to create economic opportunities for over 320,000 people and preserve biodiversity by establishing natural wildlife corridors between national parks in Mozambique and South Africa.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction