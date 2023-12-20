December 20, 2023 at 06:36 am EST

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 6.9 million of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.8639, for a total value of EUR101.9 million.

As of today, the company holds 154.1 million treasury shares, or 4.6 percent of its share capital.

Eni's stock is up 0.8 percent at EUR15.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.