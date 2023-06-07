Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:42:14 2023-06-07 am EDT
12.94 EUR   -0.34%
06:20aEni has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR74 million
AN
05:59aSaudi Aramco, Eni-Backed OXCCU's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Receives $22.7 Million in Funding
MT
05:03aAramco, ENI, United Airlines invest in UK-based low-carbon fuel venture
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR74 million

06/07/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 5.8 million of its own ordinary shares between May 29 and June 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.8663, for a total value of EUR74.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 40.9 million treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Eni's stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR12.92 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ENI S.P.A
06:20aEni has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR74 million
AN
05:59aSaudi Aramco, Eni-Backed OXCCU's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Receives $22.7 Million in Fu..
MT
05:03aAramco, ENI, United Airlines invest in UK-based low-carbon fuel venture
RE
06/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06/06Eni Enters Talks to Acquire Neptune Energy
MT
06/06Eni Reportedly in Exclusive Discussions to Acquire Neptune Energy
MT
06/06Eni Reportedly Enters Exclusive Talks to Acquire Neptune Energy
CI
06/06Italy's Eni Sweetens Offer for Neptune Energy as Merger Talks Advance
MT
06/05Europe must help Africa grow with low-carbon tech, Italian minister says
RE
06/05ENI : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 8 286 M 8 856 M 8 856 M
Net Debt 2023 12 973 M 13 866 M 13 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 7,15%
Capitalization 45 916 M 49 076 M 49 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 12,98 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Zafarana Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A-2.27%49 076
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.54%2 100 038
SHELL PLC-2.26%191 523
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED54.34%188 998
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.35%141 601
EQUINOR ASA-15.62%82 954
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer