Eni has purchased treasury shares for more than EUR74 million

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 5.8 million of its own ordinary shares between May 29 and June 2.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR12.8663, for a total value of EUR74.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 40.9 million treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Eni's stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR12.92 per share.

