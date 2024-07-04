Eni: launch of 'Clean Cooking' program in Angola

Eni announces the official launch of its 'Clean Cooking' program in Angola, via its subsidiary 'Eni Natural Energies Sucursal em Angola'.



This initiative aims to help families living in rural and peri-urban areas in 7 provinces of the country gain access to more energy-efficient, reliable and sustainable cooking solutions.



The project has already impacted 50,000 people and aims to reach over 2 million by 2030, bringing benefits in terms of reducing emissions associated with cooking activities, preventing health risks for cookstove users and promoting health for vulnerable families and groups.



It will also improve local production and manufacturing, gender equality, and the preservation of forest resources and biodiversity.



The project is part of Eni's wider clean cooking program currently underway in Angola, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Mozambique and Rwanda, with the aim of expanding to other sub-Saharan African countries to reach 10 million people by 2027.





