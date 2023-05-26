Eni launches initiative to incentivize use of HVOlution diesel

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa on Friday launched an initiative to incentivize the use of HVOlution, Eni Sustainable Mobility's first diesel produced with 100 percent renewable raw materials, on its suppliers' vehicles that transport fuel to Eni Live Stations.

The goal is to contribute to the decarbonization of the heavy transport sector, involving the approximately 300 vehicles used in the distribution service in Italy. "To date, more than 200,000 km have been driven using HVO in purity, with an important contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions," the company writes.

HVOlution is a biofuel that is produced from waste feedstocks and plant residues, and from oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food chain.

This initiative, the company explains in a note, is part of the broader path undertaken by Eni for the decarbonization and sustainable development of the supply chain, aimed at supporting all suppliers in achieving energy transition goals, making available concrete solutions according to a logic of technological neutrality and inclusiveness.

Eni rises 1.0 percent to EUR13.17 per share.

