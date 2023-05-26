Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Eni S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:51:15 2023-05-26 am EDT
13.12 EUR   +0.57%
09:38aEni launches initiative to incentivize use of HVOlution diesel
AN
06:05aEni Teams Up With Equestrian Sports Federation, Scuderia 1918 for Energy Transition
MT
05:24aEni S P A : FISE and Scuderia 1918 sign agreement for more sustainability in equestrian sports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni launches initiative to incentivize use of HVOlution diesel

05/26/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa on Friday launched an initiative to incentivize the use of HVOlution, Eni Sustainable Mobility's first diesel produced with 100 percent renewable raw materials, on its suppliers' vehicles that transport fuel to Eni Live Stations.

The goal is to contribute to the decarbonization of the heavy transport sector, involving the approximately 300 vehicles used in the distribution service in Italy. "To date, more than 200,000 km have been driven using HVO in purity, with an important contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions," the company writes.

HVOlution is a biofuel that is produced from waste feedstocks and plant residues, and from oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food chain.

This initiative, the company explains in a note, is part of the broader path undertaken by Eni for the decarbonization and sustainable development of the supply chain, aimed at supporting all suppliers in achieving energy transition goals, making available concrete solutions according to a logic of technological neutrality and inclusiveness.

Eni rises 1.0 percent to EUR13.17 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A 0.54% 13.12 Real-time Quote.-1.81%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 1.25% 179.8389 Real-time Quote.-4.42%
All news about ENI S.P.A
09:38aEni launches initiative to incentivize use of HVOlution diesel
AN
06:05aEni Teams Up With Equestrian Sports Federation, Scuderia 1918 for Energy Transition
MT
05:24aEni S P A : FISE and Scuderia 1918 sign agreement for more sustainability in equestrian sp..
PU
04:44aEni Initiates Program to Promote Renewable Diesel in Heavy Transport
MT
02:40aStock markets to open positive; Milan follows suit
AN
05/25Mib at 26,400; Lufthansa buys ITA minority stake
AN
05/25Eni's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Powers Kenya Airways Flight
MT
05/25Futures up; standoff over U.S. debt continues
AN
05/25Italy's Eni Adds Decarbonization, Sustainable Energy Shift to MoU With Sonangol in Ango..
MT
05/24Eni and Sonangol expand collaboration in decarbonization
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENI S.P.A
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 8 308 M 8 911 M 8 911 M
Net Debt 2023 12 975 M 13 916 M 13 916 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,30x
Yield 2023 7,11%
Capitalization 43 622 M 46 784 M 46 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,05 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Zafarana Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A-1.81%46 784
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.31%2 057 772
SHELL PLC0.62%196 108
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.22%177 923
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.22%143 813
EQUINOR ASA-15.76%83 209
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer