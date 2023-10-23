(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Monday that it has signed a long-term contract with QatarEnergy LNG NFE, the joint venture between Eni and QatarEnergy for the development of the North Field East project in Qatar, for the supply of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year of LNG.

The available volumes will be delivered to the "FSRU Italia" regasification terminal currently located in Piombino, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2026 for a duration of 27 years.

The LNG volumes produced by the NFE project will increase Qatar's LNG production by 45 bcm in addition to the current 108 bcm. The LNG supply contract will contribute to security of supply in Italy through diversification of supply sources. Eni has been importing 2.9 bcma to Europe from Qatar through a long-term contract since 2007.

"This agreement strengthens the partnership between Eni and QatarEnergy and represents a further step in the development of Eni's global integrated LNG portfolio," the company's note reads.

"The participation in the NFE project and the LNG supply agreement are in line with Eni's transition strategy, which aims to progressively increase the role of gas in upstream production, reaching 60 percent by 2030, and to increase the contribution of equity LNG, leveraging the integration between the Upstream sector and gas marketing activities," Eni further details.

Eni's stock on Friday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR15.40 per share.

