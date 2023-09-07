(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced that it has successfully placed an offering with a total nominal value of EUR1 billion of senior unsecured sustainability-linked convertible bonds.

The bonds will be convertible into Eni ordinary shares purchased as part of the share buyback plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 10.

The bonds will have a term of 7 years, will be issued at a price equal to 100 percent of their par value and will pay an annual coupon of 2.95 percent.

The conversion price will be EUR17.5513, representing a premium of 20 percent above the reference price of EUR14.6261, determined as the weighted average price of Eni's ordinary shares recorded on the regulated market of Borsa Italiana Spa on Thursday between the time trading began and the setting of the economic terms of the placement.

The bonds will be linked to the achievement of sustainability targets related to net greenhouse gas emissions-Scope 1 and Scope 2-associated with Upstream operations and installed capacity for power generation from renewable sources, according to the terms and conditions of the bonds.

The bonds were placed with qualified investors and received orders for about EUR2.8 billion mainly from the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland.

Eni closed Thursday in the red by 0.4 percent to EUR14.74 per share.

