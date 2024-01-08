(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced on Monday that it intends to place a new 10-year fixed-rate bond issue as part of its Euro Medium Term Note program.

"The issue of the bond," the company specified in a note, "takes place in execution of the resolution passed by the board of directors on April 7, 2022, and is aimed at financing Eni's future needs and maintaining a balanced financial structure.

The bond, intended for institutional investors, will be placed compatibly with market conditions and subsequently listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

For the bond issue, Eni is working with a syndicate of banks consisting of Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo IMI CIB Division, Mediobanca, MUFG, Natixis, SMBC, Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, UniCredit who will act as joint bookrunners.

Eni trades in the red by 1.8 percent at EUR15.26 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

