ENI : price target raised by UBS

July 23, 2024 at 04:26 am EDT

UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on Eni, and raises its target price from €16.5 to €17, a new target that offers 21% upside potential for the Italian oil and gas company's shares.



Risk is now positively biased on Eni, given the decline in net debt, the increase in share buybacks and a lower risk of a drop in EPS estimates", the broker estimates in the summary of its note.



