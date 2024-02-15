Eni: promising tests for the Cronos discovery in Cyprus
The production test estimated the production capacity of the well at more than 150 million standard cubic feet per day - or more than 4.2 million m³ per day - in production configuration.
The full and extended production test proved the 'excellent gas production capacity' of the discovery, Eni underlines.
These operations confirm the commitment of Eni and its partner TotalEnergies to progress rapidly towards the selection of the most suitable and economically viable development solution, which will contribute to the gas supply of Europe and the region.
