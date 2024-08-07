Eni: report on the purchase of treasury shares during the period from

29 July to 2 August 2024

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 7 August 2024 - During the period from 29 July to 2 August 2024, Eni acquired on the Euronext Milan no. 3,933,693 shares (equal to 0.12% of the share capital), at a weighted average price per share equal to 14.6167 euro, for a total consideration of 57,497,651.17 euro within the second tranche of the treasury shares program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 15 May 2024, previously subject to disclosure pursuant to art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999, for the purpose of paying to the Shareholders an additional remuneration compared to the distribution of dividends.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, here below a synthesis of transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on the Euronext Milan on a daily basis:

Trade date

Transaction quantity

Transaction weighted

Transaction amount

(dd/mm/yy)

average price (euro)

(euro)

29/07/2024

784,961

€ 14.6505

€ 11,500,038.16

30/07/2024

784,237

€ 14.6639

€ 11,499,989.41

31/07/2024

775,495

€ 14.8292

€ 11,499,999.92

01/08/2024

782,000

€ 14.7057

€ 11,499,835.50

02/08/2024

807,000

€ 14.2476

€ 11,497,788.18

Total

3,933,693

€ 14.6167

€ 57,497,651.17

From the start, on 13 June 2024, of the second tranche of the buyback program, Eni acquired no. 21,209,719 shares (equal to 0.65% of the share capital) for a total consideration of 302,326,725.83 euro.

Considering the treasury shares already held and the purchases made from the beginning of the treasury shares buyback program on 27 May 2024, Eni holds n. 117,830,791 shares equal to 3.59% of the share capital.

The weekly information including the daily details of the 2024 share buyback program can be found on the Company's website, in the sections "GovernanceShareholding structure Buyback program year 2024Purchase treasury shares 29 July - 2 August 2024" and "InvestorsShareholders' remuneration2024 Share Buyback Program".

