(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced on Thursday that it has resolved to distribute to shareholders the first of four tranches of the disbursement in lieu of the 2023 dividend of EUR0.24 per share outstanding on the ex-dividend date of Sept. 18, with payment on Sept. 20 and in line with the resolution passed at the May 10 shareholders' meeting.

The total annual payout is EUR0.94 per share.

On Thursday, Eni closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR13.73 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

