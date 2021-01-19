Eni's Majority-Owned Var Energi Wins 10 Exploration Licenses in Norway

By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA said Tuesday that oil-and-gas company Var Energi has won 10 exploration licenses from the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of Norway.

The Italian energy giant said the licenses consist of five operatorships--the right to operate a well or field--and five partnerships, distributed across the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

Var Energi is jointly owned by Eni and private-equity firm HitecVision AS. Eni has a 69.85% stake in the company.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 0630ET