(Alliance News) - Plenitude, a benefit company of Eni Spa, announced Monday that its new Ravenna Ponticelle photovoltaic plant is operational.
The plant, with an installed capacity of 6 MW, is spread over an 11-hectare industrial area and consists of more than 10,000 latest-generation monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels.
The new photovoltaic park is part of the productive redevelopment initiative of a disused industrial area of a total of 26 hectares, completely reclaimed and owned by Eni Rewind.
The same area, following environmental remediation, will also host a bio land reclamation platform and a multipurpose waste pre-treatment platform, the latter in partnership with Herambiente, the company explained in a note.
Eni trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR14.19 per share.
