(Alliance News) - Plenitude, a benefit company of Eni Spa, announced Monday that its new Ravenna Ponticelle photovoltaic plant is operational.

The plant, with an installed capacity of 6 MW, is spread over an 11-hectare industrial area and consists of more than 10,000 latest-generation monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels.

The new photovoltaic park is part of the productive redevelopment initiative of a disused industrial area of a total of 26 hectares, completely reclaimed and owned by Eni Rewind.

The same area, following environmental remediation, will also host a bio land reclamation platform and a multipurpose waste pre-treatment platform, the latter in partnership with Herambiente, the company explained in a note.

Eni trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR14.19 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

