November 22, 2023 at 11:30 am EST

(Alliance News) - Eni Spa reported Wednesday that Stefano Andrea Giovanni Speroni, Director Legal Affairs and Commercial Negotiations, sold 9,072 shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR14.9822 for a total consideration of EUR135,918.51.

Eni trades in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR14.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

