OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Vaar Energi, a unit of Italy's Eni, said on Friday it has agreed to buy Neptune Energy's Norwegian subsidiary for $2.28 billion.

The deal will accelerate Vaar's growth and value creation as an oil and gas producer in Norway, the company said in a statement.

Eni has agreed in addition to acquire the remaining assets of the Neptune group outside of Norway and Germany in a separate transaction.

"Completion of both transactions is inter-conditional," Vaar said in a statement.