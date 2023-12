MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni has agreed to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon and retail unit to Swiss asset manager Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) through a complex transaction that values the unit 10 billion euros ($10.95 billion) including debt, Eni said.

Under the deal, EIP will enter Plenitude's share capital through a capital increase of up to 700 million euros, which, post-transaction, would be approximately 9% of the company.

In particular, the parties agreed that the initial capital increase amount is 500 million euros, with the option for EIP to go up to 700 million by early 2024.

($1 = 0.9135 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Gianluca Semeraro)