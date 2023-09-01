(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Friday that the second tranche of its EUR1.38 billion maximum buyback program will start in the coming days.

During the second tranche, the Six-legged Dog will be able to buy back a maximum of 275 million of its own shares, or about 8 percent of its share capital, after buying back 62 million shares -- for EUR825 million -- during the first tranche.

The total value of the buyback program is EUR2.2 million and the plan is to be completed by the end of April 2024.

Eni's stock is up 1.6 percent at EUR14.51 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

