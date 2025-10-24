Eni shares rose over 2% in Milan on Friday morning, after the group posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The Italian oil and gas group posted adjusted net income of €1.25bn in Q3 2025, down 2% y-o-y, but 22% above consensus, against a backdrop of falling crude prices (-14%) and a stronger euro.



Revenue reached €20.2bn, down 2% y-o-y: pro forma adjusted EBIT amounted to €3bn, down 12%, although above the consensus (€2.81bn).



EBIT for the Exploration & Production division fell 19% to €2.64bn (61% above consensus). Meanwhile, hydrocarbon production rose 6% to 1.76 million boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), compared with consensus estimates of 1.72 million.



The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment recorded a 21% increase in EBIT to €346m, while Enelive posted a 35% increase to €233m.



Finally, Plenitude declined to €98m (-26%) and chemicals remained in deficit with a loss of €188m.



"In a context of lower prices, all our operational, economic, and financial metrics exceeded expectations," said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni. "We are pursuing our balanced growth strategy, strengthening our portfolio and executing our energy transition, while maintaining a solid balance sheet and an attractive shareholder return policy."



Eni has raised its cash generation forecast for 2025 for the second time, now expected to reach €12bn (up from €11.5bn previously). The share buyback program has been increased by €300m to €1.8bn (+20%).



The group is also raising its annual production guidance, which is expected to be between 1.71 and 1.72 million boe/d.



Frédéric Lorec, who tracks the stock at AlphaValue, expects a positive market reaction - he's right.