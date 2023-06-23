(Alliance News) - Eni Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to take over Neptune Energy Group, together with its subsidiary Vår Energi ASA.

Neptune is an independent, leading exploration and production company with a global portfolio of predominantly gas assets and operations in Western Europe, North Africa, Indonesia and Australia. Neptune's production is cost-competitive and has low emissions. Neptune was founded in 2015 by Sam Laidlaw and is currently controlled by China Investment Corporation, funds managed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, and some of the company's managers.

Eni will acquire Neptune's entire portfolio with the exclusion of its activities in Germany and Norway: the activities in Germany will be spun off from the scope prior to the transaction while those in Norway will be acquired by Vår directly from Neptune under a separate share purchase agreement.

Vår's acquisition will be completed immediately prior to Eni's, and the proceeds from the sale of the Neptune Norway Business will remain in the Neptune Global Business, which was acquired by Eni.

Under the agreed terms, Neptune Global Business will have an enterprise value of USD2.6 billion while Neptune Norway Business will have an EV of approximately USD2.3 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the net debt of Neptune Global Business - pro forma for the sale of Neptune Norway Business - was approximately USD500 million. The final net consideration for the Eni and Vår transactions will be paid in cash upon completion, and the Eni acquisition will be financed through available cash.

"The transaction represents an exceptional opportunity for Eni, enabling it to integrate its activities in key geographies, support its 60 percent natural gas production target, and achieve net zero emissions in the Upstream business by 2030," the Six-legged Dog explained.

"The transaction is in line with Eni's strategy to provide society with affordable, secure and low-emission energy, for which natural gas remains an important source. The acquisition of Neptune is consistent with Eni's operational and financial framework and the objectives set out in the 2023-2026 plan, enabling it to increase earnings and cash flows as well as create additional value for shareholders."

