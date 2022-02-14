Eni spin-off Vaar Energi to be priced at bottom of IPO range

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar
Energi, a spin-off from Italy's Eni, said on Monday its
planned stock market listing in Oslo will be priced at 28 crowns
per share, the lower end of the company's intended range.
Vaar Energi on Feb. 4 said its shares would be sold at
between 28 and 31.5 Norwegian crowns each, valuing the company
at between 70 billion and 79 billion crowns ($7.9 billion-$8.90
billion).
($1 = 8.8752 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)