    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/14 03:25:28 am
13.265 EUR   -1.94%
03:13aEni spin-off Vaar Energi to be priced at bottom of IPO range
RE
02/10Eni Mulls Creation, Listing of Energy Transition-Focused SPAC
MT
02/10Eni talking to investors on energy transition SPAC -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eni spin-off Vaar Energi to be priced at bottom of IPO range

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi, a spin-off from Italy's Eni, said on Monday its planned stock market listing in Oslo will be priced at 28 crowns per share, the lower end of the company's intended range.

Vaar Energi on Feb. 4 said its shares would be sold at between 28 and 31.5 Norwegian crowns each, valuing the company at between 70 billion and 79 billion crowns ($7.9 billion-$8.90 billion). ($1 = 8.8752 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. -0.31% 13.47 Delayed Quote.10.70%
EURONEXT N.V. -0.73% 81.9 Real-time Quote.-9.59%
HITECVISION AS 0.00% 165 End-of-day quote.10.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.59% 94.86 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WTI -0.63% 93.761 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 72 946 M 83 196 M 83 196 M
Net income 2021 4 196 M 4 786 M 4 786 M
Net Debt 2021 15 926 M 18 164 M 18 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,33%
Capitalization 47 868 M 54 594 M 54 594 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart ENI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,53 €
Average target price 14,76 €
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.10.70%54 594
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.49%1 973 947
SHELL PLC0.00%212 023
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.31%158 965
TOTALENERGIES SE17.07%155 140
PJSC GAZPROM-5.41%100 862