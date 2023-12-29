Eni: start of LNG operations in Congo

Eni reports that Tango, its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters, has gone into operation with the receipt of the first gas units, just twelve months after the final investment decision.



This is a key milestone for the Congo LNG project, encompassing the adoption of new technologies and a strong synergy with existing production assets", the company points out.



The Tango FLNG facility is scheduled to produce its first LNG cargo by the first quarter of 2024, putting the Republic of Congo on the list of LNG-producing countries.



Eni points out that Tango FLNG has a liquefaction capacity of around 1 billion cubic meters per year (BCMA), and is moored alongside the Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU), in an innovative configuration known as "split mooring", implemented here for the first time in a floating LNG terminal.





A second FLNG facility with a capacity of around 3.5 BCMA is currently under construction and will start production in 2025. The entire volume of LNG produced will be marketed by Eni.



