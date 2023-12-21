(Alliance News) - Eni Spa on Thursday disclosed that it has strengthened its role as the UK's leading CCS operator after the UK government announced an expansion of its national strategy to promote the competitiveness of CO2 capture, utilization and storage development activities.

The initiative also includes the start of the Track-1 expansion process for an expansion of industrial emitters in the HyNet consortium.

"This announcement confirms the UK's role as one of the leading countries committed to promoting CCUS as an essential lever in achieving national decarbonization goals. Further confirmation is the government's allocation of GBP20 billion to support the commercial-scale development of the CCS industry with the goal of permanently storing 20-30 million tons of CO2 per year by 2030 and creating 50,000 new jobs," the company explained in a note.

