Eni: sustainable fuel agreement with Ryanair
This agreement with Enilive would give Ryanair access to up to 100,000 tonnes of SAF between 2025 and 2030 (the equivalent of 20,000 Milan-Dublin flights).
SAF is a concrete solution to contribute to the decarbonization of aviation in the decades to come, but currently represents only a small fraction of current fuel consumption worldwide.
At its biorefineries in Italy, Enilive processes mainly waste raw materials, such as used cooking oils, animal fats and residues from the agri-food industry, to produce Eni Biojet, an SAF containing 100% biogenic components and which can be blended with conventional jet fuel up to 50%.
