Italian oil-and-gas major Eni will reimburse millions of euros to customers in France in the coming months due to billing errors, France's Energy Transition Minister said in an interview with radio station RMC.

"Eni is reimbursing 34 million euros ($36.8 million) this week and EUR50 million in the coming months to 100,000 customers who were overcharged," Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Tuesday.

Pannier-Runacher summoned Eni executives last week and said there had been mistakes on its part, she told RMC. French media reported that customers who renewed their contracts in the second half of 2022 had received incorrect invoices as a government tariff shield hadn't been applied.

Eni didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

