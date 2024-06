By Ian Walker

Eni is selling some assets in Alaska to Hilcorp for an undisclosed sum, in line with its plan to rebalance its portfolio and sell non-strategic assets.

The Italian oil major said Thursday that it is selling the Nikaitchuq and Oooguruk assets and that it will disclose the value of the deal upon closing, which is conditional upon regulatory and other approvals.

