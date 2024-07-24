Eni reports that a naming ceremony was held today in Dubai for the floating production, storage and offloading unit Petrojarl Kong and the floating storage and offloading unit Yamoussoukro.

The two refurbished units are preparing to set sail for the Ivory Coast, where they will be anchored about 50km off the coast, alongside the FPSO Baleine that entered operation in August 2023.

According to a note, the two vessels will significantly increase production from the Baleine field, located off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, the largest discovery ever made in the country.

With the startup of phase 2, scheduled for December 2024, total production from the Baleine field will rise to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas (equivalent to 2 million cubic meters of associated gas), significantly increasing current production.

