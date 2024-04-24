MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Wednesday it would raise its planned 2024 share buyback by 45% to 1.6 billion euros after beating analyst expectations for its first-quarter net income.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.58 billion euros ($1.7 billion) versus consensus of 1.56 billion euros.

Hydrocarbon production grew 5% compared with the same period last year, supporting the performance of the group's exploration and production business.

($1 = 0.9345 euros)

