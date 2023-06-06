Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Eni S.p.A
  News
  Summary
    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:47:18 2023-06-06 am EDT
12.87 EUR   -1.80%
07:37aExclusive-Italy's Eni enters exclusive talks to acquire Neptune Energy -sources
RE
06/05Europe must help Africa grow with low-carbon tech, Italian minister says
RE
06/05ENI : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
Exclusive-Italy's Eni enters exclusive talks to acquire Neptune Energy -sources

06/06/2023 | 07:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian energy giant Eni has entered exclusive talks to acquire private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy after sweetening its previous offer to below $6 billion, industry sources said.

The two firms entered a new phase of exclusive discussions in recent weeks following months of slow negotiations that started late last year, the sources said.

Eni agreed to slightly increase its offer for Neptune, which still remains in a range between $5 to $6 billion, the sources said.

Though the exclusive talks indicate that negotiations have significantly progressed, there was no guarantee that an agreement would be reached, the sources said.

Eni and Neptune both declined to comment.

Neptune produced around 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first quarter of 2023, three-quarters of which is gas.

It has operations in Norway - home to Eni's Var unit - Britain, Indonesia - where Neptune shares licences with Eni - Algeria, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Neptune is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.96% 75.01 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
ENI S.P.A -1.72% 12.866 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.22% 28.44 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
TOPIX INDEX 0.74% 2236.28 Delayed Quote.17.34%
WTI -2.25% 70.56 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 8 286 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
Net Debt 2023 12 973 M 13 897 M 13 897 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,37x
Yield 2023 7,08%
Capitalization 46 333 M 49 634 M 49 634 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 32 188
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ENI S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Eni S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Average target price 16,35 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Zafarana Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Research & Development
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A-1.38%49 634
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.71%2 102 871
SHELL PLC-1.76%192 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.42%190 382
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.48%143 252
EQUINOR ASA-14.58%84 448
