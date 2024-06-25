The European Court of Justice has said the former Ilva steel plant in Taranto must be closed if it poses serious and significant environmental and health risks.

"In the event of serious and significant danger to the integrity of the environment and human health, the time limit for applying the protective measures provided for in the operating permit cannot be repeatedly extended and the operation of the installation must be suspended," the court said.

The European Court said the decision on whether to continue operation of the plant rests with the Milan District Court, which had asked the EU Court to rule on the matter.

The steel plant has been challenged for years over its environmental and health impacts.

