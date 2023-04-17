INTERNI Design Re-Evolution: Eni puts energy in motion with Walk the Talk at FuoriSalone 2023

Milan, 17th April 2023 - Eni presents the Walk the Talk - Energy in motion installation today at the Brera Botanical Garden, in Milan. The display was created as part of the 'Design Re-Evolution' exhibition-event organised by the magazine Interni for FuoriSalone 2023, which will take place from 17 to 26 April.

The Walk the Talk - Energy in Motion installation, designed by Italo Rota and CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati, is a large interactive game that accompanies visitors in discovering energy and new sustainable transport solutions. It will be open to the public from 17 to 26 April 2023.

Walk the Talk - Energy in Motion allows everyone, adults and children, individuals and small groups, to venture out and discover the future of mobility: from car sharing to biofuels, from electric mobility to the petrol station network. Visitors will take part in the game whilst immersed in the Brera Botanical Garden experiencing the future of mobility from a new angle. This is thanks to the design and game experience that together stimulate a collective reflection on energy and our relationship with the space in which we live and move. A special night-time display will also captivate visitors after sunset.

The sustainable mobility theme fits with the theme of 'Design Re-Evolution', a concept chosen by Interni for the 32nd edition of FuoriSalone for us to reflect as a collective on the possible synergies between different areas of knowledge and the virtuous contaminations that may inspire new ideas around land use and redevelopment, circular economy, technological innovation and how spaces are configured.

Eni's participation as a co-producer at Interni's 'Design Re-Evolution' and its installation at the Brera Botanical Garden are both confirmations of the company's commitment to achieving zero net emissions by 2050. This is a goal which Eni Sustainable Mobility - Eni's new company combining biorefining, biomethane, smart mobility solutions and the sale of mobility products and services in over 5,000 service stations in Italy and abroad - contributes to.

The story of energy for mobility also continues at FuoriSalone with a focus on e-mobility. Be Charge, the Plenitude (Eni) company dedicated to the distribution of charging services for electric mobility, will be present with the installation Connections at Opificio 31 (via Tortona 31) from 17 to 23 April. Connections is an immersive experience during which visitors will be able to perceive the flow of energy to witness change directly and direct the charge towards a shared direction, all by interacting with the installation. The experience reflects Plenitude's strategic commitment to be an enabler of the energy transition, with goals to reach zero net CO2 Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040 and to provide 100% decarbonised energy to all its customers. Today Plenitude provides energy to 10 million European customers through an integrated and diversified offering. The company boasts a portfolio of 2.3 GW of renewable capacity in service and plans to reach more than 7 GW of installed capacity by 2026 and over 15 GW by 2030. In the electric mobility sector, Plenitude owns a network of around 15,000 charging points that will be expanded to both Italy and Europe with the aim of reaching 30,000 points by 2026.