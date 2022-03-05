Italy looks to boost energy ties with Qatar in wake of Ukraine crisis

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di
Maio flew to Qatar on Saturday to discuss energy cooperation
between the two nations as Italy stepped up efforts to secure
new gas supplies in light of the Ukraine crisis.
Underscoring the sudden drive to bolster ties with the
gas-rich Gulf state, Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke to
the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, with energy
high on the agenda, Draghi's office said in a statement.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western
sanctions that threaten to disrupt commodity flows, raising the
spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and further price increases.
Italy is particularly exposed. It uses gas to generate 40%
of its electricity and imports account for more than 90% of its
gas needs. Last year 40% of those imports came from Russia and
the government has said it wants to cut its reliance.
Di Maio and the head of Italian energy group Eni,
Claudio Descalzi, were due to hold high-level talks in Qatar
over the weekend, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The previously unannounced trip follows a visit by the two
men to Algeria on Monday, where they asked for an increase in
gas supplies from the North African country.
Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani was quoted as
saying on Saturday that Italy aimed to rapidly cut more than
half its Russian gas import and to be independent of Russian
supplies within two or three years.
In an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper,
Cingolani said he and Draghi would meet European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday to discuss
placing a price cap on the purchase of Russian gas supplies.
"In an emergency period, one can fix a maximum price ...
above which European operators cannot buy," he said, adding that
the move was needed to prevent Russia's Gazprom
profiting from surging energy prices.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Louise Heavens and
David Holmes)