Italy's Draghi speaks to Congo president on energy cooperation

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke to Congo Republic President Dénis Sassou Nguesso to discuss a strengthening of energy ties, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago, Italy has stepped up its efforts to find alternative sources of gas.

Imports account for more than 90% of Italy’s gas needs and last year Russian gas made up around 40% of those imports.

Italian energy group Eni, whose biggest shareholder is the state, has gas assets in the Congo Republic. It will start production from a liquefied natural gas project in 2023. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Keith Weir)