    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI S.P.A.

(ENI)
03/22 05:45:41 am
13.4 EUR   -1.48%
Italy's Draghi speaks to Congo president on energy cooperation
RE
Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales
RE
ENI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Italy's Draghi speaks to Congo president on energy cooperation

03/10/2022 | 05:29am EST
MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke to Congo Republic President Dénis Sassou Nguesso to discuss a strengthening of energy ties, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago, Italy has stepped up its efforts to find alternative sources of gas.

Imports account for more than 90% of Italy’s gas needs and last year Russian gas made up around 40% of those imports.

Italian energy group Eni, whose biggest shareholder is the state, has gas assets in the Congo Republic. It will start production from a liquefied natural gas project in 2023. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI S.P.A. -1.51% 13.378 Delayed Quote.11.31%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.44% 218.0729 Delayed Quote.21.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.82% 118.929 Delayed Quote.73.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 73 009 M 80 887 M 80 887 M
Net income 2021 4 399 M 4 873 M 4 873 M
Net Debt 2021 16 289 M 18 046 M 18 046 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 6,30%
Capitalization 48 130 M 53 324 M 53 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 31 495
Free-Float 68,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 13,60 €
Average target price 15,65 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudio Descalzi COO-Exploration & Production Division
Francesco Gattei Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Francesca Zarri Director-Technology, Digital, R&D
Giuseppe Ricci Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENI S.P.A.11.31%53 324
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.95%2 306 996
SHELL PLC23.41%168 500
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.17%158 365
TOTALENERGIES SE3.57%133 034
EQUINOR ASA25.58%107 167